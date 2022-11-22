Amp (AMP) Price Down 6.7% This Week

Amp (AMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Amp token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Amp has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Amp has a market capitalization of $123.02 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002510 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,293.87 or 0.08003249 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00465476 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,617.04 or 0.28558866 BTC.
Amp Profile
Amp launched on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org.
Buying and Selling Amp
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars.
