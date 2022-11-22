Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,858,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,304,738,000 after purchasing an additional 628,117 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $799,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,221 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,799,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $663,014,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,240,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $401,739,000 after purchasing an additional 801,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

NYSE APH opened at $79.57 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.49.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

