Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $88.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $87.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.59% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

APH has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Shares of APH opened at $79.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 112.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 40.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

