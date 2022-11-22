Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Gap Down to $34.62

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.62, but opened at $33.49. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $34.15, with a volume of 1,814 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.77.

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $20,559,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,075,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,956,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMLX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

