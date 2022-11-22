Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2022

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

Analog Devices has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Analog Devices has a payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $9.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $159.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.90. The company has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock worth $2,950,820 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,457,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,237,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,401,000 after purchasing an additional 218,232 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 463,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,503,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.70.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.