Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

Analog Devices has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Analog Devices has a payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $9.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $159.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.90. The company has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock worth $2,950,820 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,457,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,237,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,401,000 after purchasing an additional 218,232 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 463,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,503,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.70.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

