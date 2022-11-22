Analysts Set DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Target Price at $37.29

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.29.
Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in DLocal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,756,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,621,000 after purchasing an additional 170,352 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 132.1% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,292,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,100 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 53.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,016 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 15.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,943,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after acquiring an additional 527,960 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 35.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,832,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.
DLocal Stock Performance
DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. DLocal had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The firm had revenue of $101.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. DLocal’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About DLocal
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
Read More
