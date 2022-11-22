Analysts Set Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) PT at $2,268.43

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,268.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSMMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,530 ($29.92) to GBX 2,150 ($25.42) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,480 ($17.50) to GBX 1,117 ($13.21) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,510 ($41.50) to GBX 1,530 ($18.09) in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.14. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $80.35.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.