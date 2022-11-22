Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Nextdoor (KIND)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND):

11/15/2022 – Nextdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $5.00.

11/9/2022 – Nextdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.50 to $2.75. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Nextdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $2.30. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Nextdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $3.75 to $2.85.

Nextdoor Price Performance

KIND stock traded down 0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 985,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,705. The firm has a market cap of $813.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.28. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of 2.04 and a 12-month high of 12.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is 3.08.

Institutional Trading of Nextdoor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

