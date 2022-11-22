Analyzing Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) and NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) and NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ampio Pharmaceuticals and NRx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals N/A -80.81% -57.90% NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A -275.44% -195.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and NRx Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A NRx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

NRx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 198.51%. Given NRx Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NRx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ampio Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Ampio Pharmaceuticals and NRx Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$17.08 million ($0.11) -4.64 NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$93.06 million ($0.55) -1.83

Ampio Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NRx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.1% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals beats NRx Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.