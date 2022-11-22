Analyzing Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) & Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) and Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Hour Loop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of Overstock.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Overstock.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Hour Loop alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hour Loop and Overstock.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $62.79 million 1.58 $4.78 million N/A N/A Overstock.com $2.76 billion 0.39 $389.37 million $0.20 118.16

Profitability

Overstock.com has higher revenue and earnings than Hour Loop.

This table compares Hour Loop and Overstock.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop 2.24% 27.19% 8.12% Overstock.com 0.62% 5.65% 3.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hour Loop and Overstock.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 0 1 0 3.00 Overstock.com 0 4 3 0 2.43

Hour Loop currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.68%. Overstock.com has a consensus price target of $62.33, suggesting a potential upside of 163.79%. Given Overstock.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Overstock.com is more favorable than Hour Loop.

Summary

Hour Loop beats Overstock.com on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hour Loop

(Get Rating)

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Overstock.com

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. The company also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Market Partner, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; products to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point through its partners can manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as D2-Discounts Direct and changed its name to Overstock.com, Inc. in October 1999. Overstock.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Hour Loop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hour Loop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.