Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Invests $4.98 Million in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,000. Fortinet accounts for 13.2% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 357.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,302,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,347 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 388.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192,127 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Fortinet by 392.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,964,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,892 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fortinet by 363.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,828,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet by 346.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,627,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.4 %

FTNT stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.61. 52,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,502,613. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.61.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

