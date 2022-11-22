Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Makes New Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000. Expedia Group makes up 5.0% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,574 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,840 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.33. 22,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,756. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.21 and its 200 day moving average is $104.66. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.02 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Expedia Group from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.68.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

