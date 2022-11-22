Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Up 5.7%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) shares were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.42 and last traded at $36.31. Approximately 92,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,806,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average of $36.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

