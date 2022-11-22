ApeCoin Price Reaches $3.17 (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 21st. Over the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ApeCoin has a total market cap of $997.58 million and approximately $188.04 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeCoin token can now be purchased for $3.17 or 0.00019996 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002566 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.46 or 0.08722264 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00466199 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.44 or 0.28603183 BTC.
ApeCoin Token Profile
ApeCoin’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,218,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com.
ApeCoin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
