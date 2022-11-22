Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.33.

AGTC stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 137.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 977.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 116,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105,681 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 2,141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 423,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 404,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

