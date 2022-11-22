Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives $51.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.44. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $121,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,940.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $180,760. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $162,443,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,712,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 155,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,110,000 after purchasing an additional 503,591 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,785,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,810 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

