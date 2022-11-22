ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.15

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 11500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

ARHT Media Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of C$27.88 million and a P/E ratio of -3.45.

ARHT Media (CVE:ART – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.03 million during the quarter.

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of digital human holograms and content worldwide. The company's patented technology allows for the capture, transmission, and display of the digital human holograms delivered to either an in-person or online audience, which are beamed onto virtually any stage in the world and displayed live for two-way interaction with an audience.

