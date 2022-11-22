Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,059,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,775 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 5.82% of Arlo Technologies worth $31,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 20.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae bought 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $60,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,724,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,395.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae bought 20,400 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $60,588.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,724,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,395.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Grady Summers purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 219,729 shares in the company, valued at $834,970.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 54,246 shares of company stock worth $190,203. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ARLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BWS Financial dropped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

NYSE ARLO opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

