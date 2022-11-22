Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Down to $7.79

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.79, but opened at $7.51. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 1,166 shares trading hands.

Arqit Quantum Trading Down 4.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at about $576,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arqit Quantum by 689.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 199,217 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Arqit Quantum by 10.3% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 131,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Arqit Quantum by 75.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,348,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,644 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Arqit Quantum by 438.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

