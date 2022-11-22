Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $17,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Insider Activity

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

