Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,216,952 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,922 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $494,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,736 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 178,053 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,632 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,986 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.62. The company had a trading volume of 27,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,756. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.02 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.68.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

