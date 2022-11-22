Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 6,173,698 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,173,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,626,000. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises 2.1% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.06% of Willis Towers Watson Public as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ WTW traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.91. 3,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,338. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $244.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,875 shares of company stock valued at $7,400,949 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

