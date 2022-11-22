Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,125,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 17,389,434 shares during the period. Telefônica Brasil comprises about 1.0% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $590,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE VIV traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $7.20. 92,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,413. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0296 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VIV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.