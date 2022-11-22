Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $258 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,549 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.15% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $257,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.
WST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.
