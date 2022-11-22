Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $309.42 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,299,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,010 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $309,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $717,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,049 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8,847.6% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,970,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,414 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,675,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $985,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,923 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,681,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $729,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,127 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.15.

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.51. 36,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,261,263. The company has a market cap of $187.26 billion, a PE ratio of 122.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

