Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $446.08 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,714,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,490,900 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.92% of Suncor Energy worth $446,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 38.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,525,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $579,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,520 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

SU stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.91. 110,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,780,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

