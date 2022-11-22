Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,792,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,779,441 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.38% of Nokia Oyj worth $358,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18,847.2% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 17,897,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,803,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 235.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,376,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198,025 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,621 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,452,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.40 ($5.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.50 ($5.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($5.71) to €5.30 ($5.41) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.02.

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 0.8 %

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 411,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,720,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $6.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a $0.0136 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

