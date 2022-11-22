Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 151,185 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 151,185 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $289,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,580,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,829,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,338 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,069,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,759,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $522.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $523.47 and its 200 day moving average is $515.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.00 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

