Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 1,640,358 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,990,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,640,358 shares during the quarter. Ingersoll Rand accounts for approximately 1.5% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 5.21% of Ingersoll Rand worth $883,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,561 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,937 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 49,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,282,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,553,000 after acquiring an additional 26,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,622.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,622.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,675. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

IR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.71. The company had a trading volume of 17,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,651. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.04.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.82%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

