Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 334,125 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,186,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334,125 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.49% of LPL Financial worth $218,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.86.

Insider Activity

LPL Financial Price Performance

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,061,739 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded up $10.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.88. 20,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,786. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.65 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

