Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,473,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 739,852 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S comprises approximately 1.2% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 13.12% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $694,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 67.1% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 187,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,993,000 after purchasing an additional 75,279 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 19.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 628,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 126,313 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.4% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 25,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth $2,910,000.

NASDAQ ASND traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.19. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.55.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

