ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target Raised to €680.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Societe Generale from €520.00 ($530.61) to €680.00 ($693.88) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($663.27) to €700.00 ($714.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.46.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML traded up $10.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $590.77. 29,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,403. ASML has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $859.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.89. The firm has a market cap of $242.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

ASML Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $1,577,216,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 447.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,356,000 after purchasing an additional 579,419 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,683,000 after purchasing an additional 463,749 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 90,201.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 322,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,072,000 after buying an additional 270,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

