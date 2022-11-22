Audius (AUDIO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.95 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Audius has a market cap of $132.01 million and $8.95 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Audius token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,135,108,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,501,066 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

