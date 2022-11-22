Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Senior Officer Sells C$22,500.00 in Stock

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 3,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$22,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,887 shares in the company, valued at C$351,652.50.

Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 3,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.81, for a total value of C$23,430.00.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

ORA stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$7.80. 42,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,491. Aura Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$6.49 and a twelve month high of C$13.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$561.65 million and a P/E ratio of 11.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.52.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

