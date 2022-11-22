Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.28

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 7914409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 2.2 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.
