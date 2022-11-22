Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $1.48

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.48, but opened at $1.58. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 13,195 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 9.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 162,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 18.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,493,000 after buying an additional 4,755,198 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 5.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,552,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 88,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.