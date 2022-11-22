Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.77-$1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.56-$6.62 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.19.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $11.50 on Tuesday, hitting $195.00. 87,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.78 and its 200 day moving average is $198.76. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $325.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 81.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 23.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

