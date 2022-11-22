Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $261.85

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $261.85 and last traded at $261.79, with a volume of 31861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.60.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.55.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.04. The company has a market capitalization of $108.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 57.54%.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

