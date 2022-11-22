Avalanche Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $202.72 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.68 billion and approximately $202.72 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $12.25 or 0.00075708 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00057964 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00010087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00023038 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000269 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 300,639,640 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

