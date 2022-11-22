Avalanche Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $202.72 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.68 billion and approximately $202.72 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $12.25 or 0.00075708 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00057964 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001490 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000397 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00010087 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00023038 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001443 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005553 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000127 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 300,639,640 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.