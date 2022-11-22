Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading Down 6.4%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) shares were down 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $11.69. Approximately 8,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 633,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 5.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $639.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity at Avidity Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $342,704.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 33,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

