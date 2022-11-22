Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Avnet Stock Performance

Avnet stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.37. The stock had a trading volume of 383,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,794. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 6.35. Avnet has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $50.19.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

