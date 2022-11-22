AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) PT Raised to €32.50

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from €31.50 ($32.14) to €32.50 ($33.16) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on AXAHY. UBS Group raised AXA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AXA from €26.00 ($26.53) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AXA from €29.00 ($29.59) to €30.50 ($31.12) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AXA from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

AXA Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AXAHY stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,914. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97. AXA has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $33.20.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

