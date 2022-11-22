Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $6.49 or 0.00040074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $624.40 million and $64.85 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,196.09 or 0.99989694 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010758 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007881 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038037 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00021430 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00229111 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,194,371 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 96,194,370.51335599 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.30858522 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 267 active market(s) with $59,699,358.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

