Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 157 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $105.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.80. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

