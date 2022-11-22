Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 26,827 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 230.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,827 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 775,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,945,000 after purchasing an additional 84,668 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 580,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,661,000 after purchasing an additional 66,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

DGRO stock opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

