Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,493 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 232.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU stock opened at $151.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $131.72 and a 1 year high of $169.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.00.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.