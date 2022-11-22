Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 30.8% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBDC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.60. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

