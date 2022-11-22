Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,777 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,584,000 after acquiring an additional 773,812 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,933,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,567,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,394,000 after acquiring an additional 360,643 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BAC opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $299.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

