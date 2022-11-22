Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,274 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $846,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 356,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.52 and a 52-week high of $63.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.10.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

