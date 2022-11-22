Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 58,366 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,366 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

GSBD stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 204.55%.

GSBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) started coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.